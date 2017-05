Please ignore "U.S. Government Bonds Strengthen" at 10:44 a.m. ET. Tuesday's story was republished in error and has been removed from Newswires.

Continue Reading Below

Today's story "Treasurys Strengthen Amid Month-End Demand" was published at 10:49 a.m.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)