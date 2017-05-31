Stocks Steady, Pound Slips on U.K. Election Uncertainty

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks were on track to close out another month of gains, supported by a stronger-than-expected corporate earnings season. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500.

Oil Slumps on Investor Skepticism Over Output Cuts

Oil prices fell as investors remained skeptical that production cuts by major producers will make a dent in global crude stocks.

Eurozone Inflation Rate Falls Sharply

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell more sharply than expected in May despite a drop in the jobless rate to a seven-year low, a combination that is likely to reinforce the European Central Bank's reluctance to quickly unwind its stimulus programs.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Growth but No Inflation Will Keep ECB Chugging Along

The trend in eurozone inflation will underline the ECB's caution about exiting from its ultraloose monetary policy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Options to Balance the Federal Budget Are Limited

Canada's GDP Rises on Consumer Spending, Business Investment

Canadian economic output advanced at a robust pace in the first quarter, making Canada the best-performing economy among Group of Seven countries in early 2017.

China's Yuan Surges Offshore, With an Apparent Boost From Beijing

China's currency surged to its highest level against the dollar in six months in offshore markets on Wednesday, a move some traders ascribed to Chinese central bank intervention meant to warn investors off betting against the yuan following Moody's downgrade of Chinese government debt last week.

Brazil's Jobless Rate Edges Lower

Brazil's unemployment rate edged lower in the three months ended April 30 but remained at elevated levels, as the economy likely embarked on what many predict will be a slow road to recovery.

China Gauge of Factory Activity Holds Steady in May

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index was unchanged from April's 51.2, an indication of firmness in the world's second-largest economy.

EU Sets Guidelines for Members Luring London Finance Firms After Brexit

The EU's securities watchdog is moving to prevent governments using differences in regulations across the bloc to lure business forced to relocate from London because of Brexit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)