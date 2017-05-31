Global Shares Steady, Pound Slips on U.K. Election Uncertainty

Global stocks were on track to notch another month of gains while the British pound fell sharply amid uncertainty around the U.K. election.

Eurozone Inflation Rate Falls Sharply

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell more sharply than expected in May despite a drop in the jobless rate to a seven-year low, a combination that is likely to reinforce the European Central Bank's reluctance to quickly unwind its stimulus programs.

ECB, Athens Clash Over Including Greek Debt in Eurozone QE

Greece's finance minister Euclid Tsakalatos clashed with a top European Central Bank official on Wednesday over the nation's potential inclusion in the ECB's massive bond-purchase program

European Firms Grow Frustrated With China, Despite Improved Sales

A majority of European companies operating in China saw their business improve last year despite growing frustration over operating impediments in the world's second-largest economy, according to a survey.

Why Investors Get Mixed Up in Venezuelan Debt

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is being criticized for buying Venezuelan debt. Still, there are reasons why investors load up on such bonds

China Gauge of Factory Activity Holds Steady in May

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index was unchanged from April's 51.2, an indication of firmness in the world's second-largest economy.

Japan Industrial Output Posts Largest Gain Since 2011

Japanese industrial production rose 4.0% on month in April, government data showed Wednesday, posting the biggest jump in nearly six years. Output of cars and semiconductor production equipment buoyed the figures.

RBNZ Says Risks to Country's Financial System Reduced

New Zealand's central bank says risks to the country's financial system have reduced in the past six months, even if global political and policy uncertainty remains elevated.

EU Plan May Revive Asset-Backed Securities Market

The European Union has agreed on new measures to revive the region's asset backed securities market while imposing rules on the industry to minimize risk-taking.

Years After Crisis, Ireland Begins AIB Privatization

The Irish government Tuesday announced it would sell a quarter of its stake in Allied Irish Banks PLC in what is expected to be one of the biggest European bank listings of the last decade.

May 31, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)