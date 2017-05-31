Global Shares Muted as Markets Search for Direction

European stocks were on track for a fifth straight session of declines ahead of an update on eurozone inflation.

European Firms Grow Frustrated With China, Despite Improved Sales

A majority of European companies operating in China saw their business improve last year despite growing frustration over operating impediments in the world's second-largest economy, according to a survey.

China Gauge of Factory Activity Holds Steady in May

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index was unchanged from April's 51.2, an indication of firmness in the world's second-largest economy.

ECB's Coeuré: Clarity on Greece Debt-Relief Needed Before QE

Greece and its creditors must agree on clear and specific debt-relief measures before the European Central Bank will begin buying the nation's debt, a top official said.

Japan Industrial Output Posts Largest Gain Since 2011

Japanese industrial production rose 4.0% on month in April, government data showed Wednesday, posting the biggest jump in nearly six years. Output of cars and semiconductor production equipment buoyed the figures.

RBNZ Says Risks to Country's Financial System Reduced

New Zealand's central bank says risks to the country's financial system have reduced in the past six months, even if global political and policy uncertainty remains elevated.

EU Plan May Revive Asset-Backed Securities Market

The European Union has agreed on new measures to revive the region's asset backed securities market while imposing rules on the industry to minimize risk-taking.

Years After Crisis, Ireland Begins AIB Privatization

The Irish government Tuesday announced it would sell a quarter of its stake in Allied Irish Banks PLC in what is expected to be one of the biggest European bank listings of the last decade.

Analysis: For Fed, Brainard's Inflation Anxiety Could Define Next Stage of Policy Debate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard may have given her blessing to a June interest-rate rise in remarks Tuesday, but she also put down a marker for what may become a significant disagreement between policy makers later this year.

Fed's Brainard Says Rate Rise Likely Soon, But Anxious About Inflation

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said it likely will be time to raise short-term interest rates again soon, but that the central bank's monetary policy plans for later in the year could be called into question if inflation doesn't pick up.

