Tesaro Explores Sale

Continue Reading Below

Tesaro is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, two months after the cancer-treatment developer won a key drug approval.

J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Signal Weaker Trading Results

Executives at the two biggest U.S. banks signaled second-quarter trading is weakening, bringing to a halt a string of strong quarters that have boosted bank results.

Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobile shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Nomura Bought Controversial Venezuelan Bonds at Steep Discount

Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the thick of a political controversy.

JBS Parent to Pay $3.2 Billion to Settle Corruption Probes in Brazil

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls meatpacker JBS, agreed to pay a $3.2 billion fine in exchange for leniency in multiple corruption investigations by Brazilian prosecutors.

China Detains Rights Monitor Investigating Ivanka Trump Shoe Factory

New York-based China Labor Watch said it has lost contact with three undercover investigators who worked at Chinese factories making Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, and at least one of them has been detained.

Aetna to Move Headquarters Out of Connecticut

Aetna plans to move its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, dealing a blow to a state struggling with a widening budget deficit, stagnant population growth and rising unemployment.

New York Times to Offer Employee Buyouts to Trim Editing Staff

New York Times Co. is initiating a round of buyouts of its editing staff and is eliminating its public editor position as part of the broader restructuring of its news operations.

CNN Drops Kathy Griffin as New Year's Eve Program Host

CNN fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve program Wednesday amid backlash after she appeared in a photo holding a faux bloody severed head of President Donald Trump.

Michael Kors to Close up to 125 Stores

Luxury handbag seller Michael Kors will close 100 to 125 of its full-priced retail stores amid increasing pressure from deep discounting across the industry.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)