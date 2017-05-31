J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Signal Weaker Trading Results

Executives at the two biggest U.S. banks signaled second-quarter trading is weakening, bringing to a halt a string of strong quarters that have boosted bank results.

Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobile shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

JBS Parent to Pay $3.2 Billion to Settle Corruption Probes in Brazil

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls meatpacker JBS, agreed to pay a $3.2 billion fine in exchange for leniency in multiple corruption investigations by Brazilian prosecutors.

China Detains Rights Monitor Investigating Ivanka Trump Shoe Factory

New York-based China Labor Watch said it has lost contact with three undercover investigators who worked at Chinese factories making Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, and at least one of them has been detained.

Aetna to Move Headquarters Out of Connecticut

Aetna plans to move its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, dealing a blow to a state struggling with a widening budget deficit, stagnant population growth and rising unemployment.

New York Times to Offer Employee Buyouts to Trim Editing Staff

New York Times Co. is initiating a round of buyouts of its editing staff and is eliminating its public editor position as part of the broader restructuring of its news operations.

Michael Kors to Close up to 125 Stores

Luxury handbag seller Michael Kors will close 100 to 125 of its full-priced retail stores amid increasing pressure from deep discounting across the industry.

Arbitration Panel Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.

Boeing Finds an Ex-Im Bank Alternative

Boeing has sealed a deal for Italy's export credit agency to provide an initial $1.25 billion a year in guarantees for jetliner sales, partly to fill the void left by the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Mason to Be Interim Anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

CBS said it has tapped veteran correspondent Anthony Mason to be interim anchor of its "CBS Evening News" broadcast after Scott Pelley steps down and moves to the news magazine "60 Minutes" full time.

