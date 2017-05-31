Uber Fires Engineer in Bid to Contain Legal Battle With Google

Uber fired its top driverless-car executive, Anthony Levandowski, as it seeks to extract itself from an increasingly awkward, and legally tricky, relationship with the man accused of stealing trade secrets from Google parent Alphabet.

JBS Parent to Pay $3.16 Billion to Settle Corruption Charges in Brazil

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls meatpacker JBS, agreed to pay $3.16 billion to settle corruption charges in Brazil, prosecutors said.

Michael Kors to Close up to 125 Stores

Luxury handbag seller Michael Kors will close 100 to 125 of its full-priced retail stores amid increasing pressure from deep discounting across the industry.

BNY Forms Government Securities Unit

Bank of New York said it has formed a new unit to support its growing role in settling trades in the nearly $14 trillion Treasury market.

Whirlpool to Ask U.S. for Broad Barriers on Washer Imports

Whirlpool plans Wednesday to ask the U.S. government to impose broad barriers on imports of household washing machines, part of the company's efforts to fight what it calls unfair trade practices by South Korea-based rivals.

Energy Dept. Faces Resistance in Effort to Recover Money From Spain's Abengoa

The U.S. government seeks compensation for funds it invested in a failed Kansas ethanol plant.

Mobile Wallet Paytm Hits Pay Dirt Amid India's Cash Crackdown

The mobile-payments app Paytm has become India's second-most-valuable startup as the country's crackdown on cash over the past year has left citizens and merchants searching for cashless payment alternatives.

Frontline in Talks With Gener8 to Create World's Biggest Tanker Fleet

Frontline, the tanker major owned by Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen, is in talks to buy or merge with Gener8 Maritime Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Andy Rubin Unveils Titanium Smartphone to Crack Apple's Grip

Andy Rubin, the father of the Android operating software, is jumping into the cutthroat smartphone market with the Essential Phone, an attempt to claw away customers from Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Hey, Bixby...Where Are You?

The English-language version of Samsung's new voice-activated virtual assistant won't likely debut in the U.S. until at least late June, more than two months after the launch of the South Korean tech giant's latest high-end smartphone.

May 31, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)