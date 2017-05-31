On Our Radar

Materials Stocks Down Amid China Jitters - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers declined amid fears about demand for raw materials in China. Rubber futures plunged when commodities traders returned to work in China after a holiday, and the weakness spread to other commodities. Iron-ore was particularly hard hit as Chinese officials warned about demand. The pressure on industrial metals prices was mitigated by relatively strong industrial-sector data in China, however. Gold futures were at a one-month high after recent weakness in the dollar.

