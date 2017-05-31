Greek Retail Sales Edge Up in March -- Market Talk

1202 GMT - Greek retail sales rose slightly by 0.3% in March on an annual basis after an upwardly revised double-digit growth of 11.2% in February, data from the Greek statistics service show. This is the sixth positive reading in the last seven months. On a monthly basis, retail sales posted a 3.4% drop. Since 2010, retail sales have declined by 36.3%, following a similar drop in disposable household income in the crisis-battered country. (nektaria.stamouli@wsj.com)
May 31, 2017 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)