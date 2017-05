Advertising firm WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Tuesday it has made a strategic investment in 88rising, Inc., a U.S.-based producer of digital content catering to the Asian millennial market.

No financial details were disclosed.

Shares at 1105 GMT up 4 pence, or 0.2%, at GBP17.41, valuing the company at GBP22.21 billion.

May 30, 2017 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)