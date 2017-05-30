What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Goldman is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought $2.8 billion in bonds that the opposition decried as a lifeline to the Maduro government.

Credit scores for U.S. consumers set a record high this spring, while the share of Americans with risky scores fell to a new low.

Out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries have surged, despite rebates and legislation.

Nearly half of Americans who refinanced mortgages last quarter chose the cash-out option, the highest level since the financial crisis.

Elliott lost a legal battle to oust Akzo's chairman, raising pressure on PPG to make a hostile bid for the Dutch paint and chemicals firm.

British Airways said a computer outage disrupted flights for a third day at airports in 70 countries.

BMW is slowing or halting production of some models due to a delivery problem with parts from Bosch.

Draghi said the ECB isn't ready to end its monetary stimulus despite an improving eurozone economy.

RBS investors accepted a $256 million settlement stemming from a cash call during the financial crisis.

Banks have been unscathed by a spike in retailers' bankruptcies due to the use of asset-backed loans.

Stock trading was muted in Europe and Asia despite political concerns. U.S. markets were closed.

May 30, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)