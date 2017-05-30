On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 30

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Continue Reading Below

Springfield, IL Tue, May 30, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Continue Reading Below

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 3.9450-4.1450 30 Days DN 8.75 -35N to -15N UNCH

Soybeans 8.7675-8.8775 Spot DN 13.75-DN 18.75 -36N to -25N UNCH-DN 5

Soybeans 8.8075-8.8775 15-30 Days DN 13.75-DN 18.75 -32N to -25N UNCH-DN 5

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.3700-3.4700 Spot DN 7.25 -30N to -20N UNCH

Corn 3.3700-3.4900 15-30 Days DN 7.25 -30N to -18N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.6400-3.6900 Spot DN 7.25 -3N to 2N UNCH

Corn 3.6400-3.7100 15-30 Days DN 7.25 -3N to 4N UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: April 2017

SRW Wheat 3.9324

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1418C dh

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 15:37 ET (19:37 GMT)