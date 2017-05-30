Tech Higher as Traders Chase Momentum -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders chased the upward momentum.

Amazon.com's stock price breached $1,000 for the first time Tuesday, the latest sign of how technology stocks have dominated trading this year. Issues on the Nasdaq Composite have risen almost 20% on average while mega cap tech stocks such as Amazon and Apple have risen more.

The multibillion dollar bet that traders have made on Apple's latest iPhone as a "Supercycle" is likely to play out, according to one brokerage. The new phone could succeed in "accelerating upgrades and share gains from Android," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Uber Technologies said it fired Anthony Levandowski, the driverless-car executive at the center of its legal battle with Google parent Alphabet.

