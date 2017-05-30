Japan Industrial Output Posts Largest Gain Since 2011

Japanese industrial production rose 4.0% on month in April, government data showed Wednesday, posting the biggest jump in nearly six years. Output of cars and semiconductor production equipment buoyed the figures.

RBNZ Says Risks to Country's Financial System Reduced

New Zealand's central bank says risks to the country's financial system have reduced in the past six months, even if global political and policy uncertainty remains elevated.

EU Plan May Revive Asset-Backed Securities Market

The European Union has agreed on new measures to revive the region's asset backed securities market while imposing rules on the industry to minimize risk-taking.

Years After Crisis, Ireland Begins AIB Privatization

The Irish government Tuesday announced it would sell a quarter of its stake in Allied Irish Banks PLC in what is expected to be one of the biggest European bank listings of the last decade.

Analysis: For Fed, Brainard's Inflation Anxiety Could Define Next Stage of Policy Debate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard may have given her blessing to a June interest-rate rise in remarks Tuesday, but she also put down a marker for what may become a significant disagreement between policy makers later this year.

Fed's Brainard Says Rate Rise Likely Soon, But Anxious About Inflation

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said it likely will be time to raise short-term interest rates again soon, but that the central bank's monetary policy plans for later in the year could be called into question if inflation doesn't pick up.

Dallas Fed: Texas Manufacturing Activity Hits Three-Year High

Manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a faster pace in May, with a key metric reaching its highest level in three years and sentiment regarding future business conditions rising, according to a report Tuesday.

European Commission Calls for Steep Boost in EU Spending

The European Union's executive body has proposed a steep rise in EU spending for 2018, the last full year of the U.K.'s membership in the bloc.

Doubts Cloud Fed's Rate Increase Plans Beyond June

Federal Reserve officials are set to raise rates at their meeting in two weeks but could defer the following expected rate move in September if Congress roils markets by delaying action on raising the federal government's debt ceiling.

U.S. Stocks Pull Back as Energy Shares Decline

U.S. stocks edged lower, pressured by declines in oil firms and banks. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

