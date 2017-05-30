Doubts Cloud Fed's Rate Increase Plans

Federal Reserve officials are set to raise rates at their meeting in two weeks but could defer the following expected rate move in September if Congress roils markets by delaying action on raising the federal government's debt ceiling.

U.S. Stocks Pull Back as Energy Shares Decline

U.S. stocks edged lower, pressured by declines in oil firms and banks. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

Analysis: For Fed, Brainard's Inflation Anxiety Could Define Next Stage of Policy Debate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard may have given her blessing to a June interest-rate rise in remarks Tuesday, but she also put down a marker for what may become a significant disagreement between policy makers later this year.

EU Plan May Revive Asset-Backed Securities Market

The European Union has agreed on new measures to revive the region's asset backed securities market while imposing rules on the industry to minimize risk-taking.

Years After Crisis, Ireland Begins AIB Privatization

The Irish government Tuesday announced it would sell a quarter of its stake in Allied Irish Banks PLC in what is expected to be one of the biggest European bank listings of the last decade.

RBNZ Says Risks to Country's Financial System Reduced

New Zealand's central bank says risks to the country's financial system have reduced in the past six months, even if global political and policy uncertainty remains elevated.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month

Americans were slightly less optimistic about the economy in May, although confidence remained high.

Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect

Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.

Oil Loses Its Pull on Stocks, Currencies

Stocks and currencies are ignoring the oil price after previous periods of moving in lockstep.

European Commission Calls for Steep Boost in EU Spending

The European Union's executive body has proposed a steep rise in EU spending for 2018, the last full year of the U.K.'s membership in the bloc.

