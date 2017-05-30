Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.

U.S. Stocks Pull Back as Financials Decline

Declines in shares of financial companies pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower. The blue-chip index fell 0.2%.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 0.4% in April

Americans stepped up their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, a sign the U.S. economy is rebounding after a lackluster winter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Brainard Says Rate Rise Likely Soon, But Anxious About Inflation

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said it likely will be time to raise short-term interest rates again soon, but that the central bank's monetary policy plans for later in the year could be called into question if inflation doesn't pick up.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Two More Rate Increases, Shrinking Balance Sheet

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a CNBC interview he sees room for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates two more times this year while also beginning to unwind its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls for Second Consecutive Month

Americans were slightly less optimistic about the economy in May, although confidence remained high.

Phoenix, Las Vegas Housing Markets Return to Average Growth

Home-price growth continued to accelerate in March, posing a challenge to the market, which has seen the pace of sales slow amid rising prices and an inventory shortage.

Oil Prices Fall as Investors Wait for OPEC Cuts to Take Effect

Oil futures were depressed following last week's decision by OPEC to extend a crude-oil production cap.

Oil Loses Its Pull on Stocks, Currencies

Stocks and currencies are ignoring the oil price after previous periods of moving in lockstep.

Eurozone Business Optimism Wanes Despite French Rally

Eurozone businesses were less upbeat about their prospects in May, despite a boost to optimism in France after centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)