European Stocks Fall as Banks Decline

Global markets moved lower after the holiday weekend, with banks leading the way. The banking sector was down almost 1.2%, a sign of higher risk aversion among investors. U.S. futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500.

Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan

Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.

Eurozone Business Optimism Wanes Despite French Rally

Eurozone businesses were less upbeat about their prospects in May, despite a boost to optimism in France after centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

India's Growth Likely Gained Steam

Gross domestic product likely expanded 7.2% last quarter, as an infusion of new rupee bills helped resurrect demand after New Delhi's crackdown on cash in November.

The $50 Billion Question: What Makes a Bank Big?

As Congress looks to overhaul the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, a rare point of bipartisan agreement is that $50 billion in assets isn't the right line between big banks and small. So where should the boundary be?

Brazilian Finance Minister Says Reforms Would Continue Even Without Temer

Henrique Meirelles said he expects President Michel Temer to remain in office until the 2018 presidential election, but that the embattled leader's economic agenda would continue even if he's forced to leave.

Greece Seeks Inclusion in ECB's Stimulus Plan

Greece called on the European Central Bank to add the struggling country to its bond-buying program, even if that means relaxing the ECB's earlier conditions for such support.

Draghi Says Eurozone Still Needs Substantial ECB Stimulus

Top European Central Bank officials signaled on Monday that the bank isn't ready to wind down its large monetary stimulus, dashing hopes in Northern Europe that the era of ultra-low interest rates might be drawing to a close.

GOP Bid to Rewrite Tax Code Stalls Over How to Offset Cuts

Republicans started 2017 with high tax-policy ambitions, seeing an opportunity to use unified control of government to achieve a long-running party goal. But GOP lawmakers' boldest ideas for changing the nation's tax code are either dead or on political life support.

