Wells Fargo Reshuffles Regional Executives in Retail Banking Unit

Continue Reading Below

Wells Fargo again shuffled the ranks in its retail-banking unit, continuing efforts to untangle the firm from the sales-practices scandal that erupted last year.

Scotiabank Posts Lower Trading Revenue

Bank of Nova Scotia said profit rose in its latest quarter as a decline in expenses helped offset lower revenue from stock trading.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire After Buying Venezuela Bonds

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

LSE to Buy Citigroup's Analytics, Fixed-Income Index Operations

London Stock Exchange agreed to buy a portfolio of fixed-income indexes and related analytics services from Citigroup for $685 million, the U.K. exchange operator's latest bet on the growth of passive investing.

Fed Likely to Raise Rates in June, Spell Out Asset-Sale Plan

Federal Reserve officials are likely to raise short-term interest rates at their meeting in two weeks and announce their framework for shrinking a $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year.

Steven Cohen's Hedge-Fund Comeback Shoots for a Record Target: $20 Billion

Steven Cohen, the billionaire trader whose former firm pleaded guilty to criminal insider-trading charges less than four years ago, is plotting a return to hedge funds with a giant number in mind: $20 billion.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse Over 1MDB

Singapore imposed fines on Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a local bank for antimoney-laundering control failures connected with an investigation into alleged misappropriation from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

The $50 Billion Question: What Makes a Bank Big?

As Congress looks to overhaul the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, a rare point of bipartisan agreement is that $50 billion in assets isn't the right line between big banks and small. So where should the boundary be?

Skepticism Mounts on Junk Bonds

Unease is starting to grip the junk-bond market: Even as yield-hungry investors buy in, many traditional buyers are selling out.

Slew of Fed Speeches Could Preview June FOMC

Federal Reserve officials are kicking off the summer season with a bang, with a slate of top central bankers set to speak this week, the last before their quiet period kicks in ahead of their mid-June policy meeting.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)