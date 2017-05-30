Singapore Fines Credit Suisse Over 1MDB

Continue Reading Below

Singapore imposed fines on Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a local bank for antimoney-laundering control failures connected with an investigation into alleged misappropriation from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

GOP Bid to Rewrite Tax Code Stalls Over How to Offset Cuts

Republicans started 2017 with high tax-policy ambitions, seeing an opportunity to use unified control of government to achieve a long-running party goal. But GOP lawmakers' boldest ideas for changing the nation's tax code are either dead or on political life support.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

RBS Investors Accept GBP200 Million Settlement from Bank

A group of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC investors accepted a GBP200 million settlement from the bank to end a protracted legal fight over allegations the lender misled them in the lead-up to an emergency rights issue during the financial crisis.

Greece Seeks Inclusion in ECB's Stimulus Plan

Greece called on the European Central Bank to add the struggling country to its bond-buying program, even if that means relaxing the ECB's earlier conditions for such support.

Draghi Says Eurozone Still Needs Substantial ECB Stimulus

Top European Central Bank officials signaled on Monday that the bank isn't ready to wind down its large monetary stimulus, dashing hopes in Northern Europe that the era of ultra-low interest rates might be drawing to a close.

Eurozone Lending Growth for Households, Businesses Little Changed in April

Lending to households in the euro area grew at the same pace in April as in March, while lending to firms accelerated slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed.

China Huishan Faces Corporate-Governance Meltdown

One of China's largest dairy companies is facing a corporate-governance meltdown: All of its board members except its chairman have left since a fateful day in March, when the company's shares plunged 85% in a single trading session.

Fed's Williams: Future Fed Actions 'Most Telegraphed' of Our Lifetimes

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said the great lengths to which the U.S. central bank went to communicate its policy outlook should ensure coming interest-rate increases and balance-sheet reductions go smoothly.

Japan's Banks Could Benefit From Riskier Lending

Major Japanese banks have been issuing more subordinated loans. That could raise their income and speed up reform in Japan.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)