Kinder Morgan Canadian Pipeline Expansion Faces Setback

The future of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s proposed expansion Trans Mountain pipeline was dealt a setback Monday after a political party in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia that opposed the project looked set to form a new government.

Why Americans Aren't Hitting the Road This Summer

This weekend marks the beginning of summer driving season, and Americans should be packing up and hitting the road. Why aren't they? Americans are driving less than expected and economists are struggling to explain why.

Venezuela Creditor Zeroes In on Citgo Brass

A Canadian mining company trying to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment against Venezuela accused top executives of state-owned Citgo Holdings Inc. of accepting promotions as a "reward" for siphoning $2.2 billion from the U.S. refiner.

Anadarko's Colorado Operations Draw Criticism After Second Deadly Blast

A second deadly accident in Colorado involving Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is spurring criticism of the company's oil and gas operations in the state.

Oil Prices Edge Higher Following OPEC Decision

Oil prices edged higher Friday, reversing earlier declines amid light trading ahead of a U.S. holiday weekend.

Flailing OPEC Leaves Western Oil Majors Holding the Bag

OPEC's spell over oil markets has been broken. That's bad news for Western heavyweights like Shell and BHP who made big bets on expensive oil and gas at the top of the last cycle.

Oil Lobbyists Ask to Leave Oregon Climate Change Suit

Lobbying groups for the oil industry sought to withdraw from a lawsuit in Oregon challenging the federal government's environmental policies, a surprise move that came on the same day they were due to file a court document revealing their position on the science of climate change.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs to 722

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 722, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Saudi Aramco Struggles to Disengage From Royal Family's Whims

The kingdom is hoping to launch what would be the world's largest IPO, but first it has to decide whether the oil giant will continue as a de facto arm of the monarchy.

Activist Investor's Pressure Builds on BHP Over Energy

The clash between BHP Billiton Ltd. and activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is narrowing to one issue that could determine the future of the Anglo-Australian mining giant: Should it remain in the oil and gas business?

