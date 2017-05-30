LSE to Buy Citigroup's Analytics, Fixed-Income Index Operations

Continue Reading Below

London Stock Exchange agreed to buy a portfolio of fixed-income indexes and related analytics services from Citigroup for $685 million, the U.K. exchange operator's latest bet on the growth of passive investing.

Bats to Stop Paying Rebates on One of Its Stock Exchanges

Bats is simplifying fees for one of its stock exchanges, charging the same rate to traders who post orders and traders who remove them-part of a broader shake-up in the pricing models used by U.S. exchanges.

Court Documents Shed Light on Theranos Board's Response to Crisis

Two former Theranos directors said they didn't follow up on public allegations that the blood-testing firm was relying on standard technology rather than its much-hyped proprietary device for most tests, according to newly released court documents.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Nintendo Battles Apple for Parts as Switch Demand Rises

Nintendo's biggest battle these days isn't against other game makers. It's against companies like Apple that are gobbling up the same parts the Kyoto-based company needs to make its hit Switch machine.

British Airways Says Computer Crash Over, After Canceled Flight Chaos

British Airways said its computer networks were operating normally again after an outage over the weekend sparked hundreds of flight cancellations.

Steven Cohen's Hedge-Fund Comeback Shoots for a Record Target: $20 Billion

Steven Cohen, the billionaire trader whose former firm pleaded guilty to criminal insider-trading charges less than four years ago, is plotting a return to hedge funds with a giant number in mind: $20 billion.

Ryanair Profit Edges Up

Ryanair posted a 6% rise in net profit for the past financial year after Britain's decision to exit the EU and terrorist attacks weighed on earnings, and the airline said growth this year would advance amid stronger bookings.

Bank of Nova Scotia Revenue Unexpectedly Falls

Bank of Nova Scotia said revenue unexpectedly fell even as profit rose in its latest quarter.

Instagram CEO on Stories: Don't Call It a Copycat

In an interview with the Journal, Instagram Chief Executive Kevin Systrom weighs in on the app's next set of challenges, its relationship with Facebook and competition with Snap.

Bill Simmons Signs Deal to Move Sports Site to Vox Media

Bill Simmons has signed a deal to move his sports and culture website, the Ringer, off Medium and onto Vox Media's platform, Vox executives have announced.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)