Ryanair Profit Edges Up

Ryanair posted a 6% rise in net profit for the past financial year after Britain's decision to exit the EU and terrorist attacks weighed on earnings, and the airline said growth this year would advance amid stronger bookings.

Singapore Fines Credit Suisse Over 1MDB

Singapore imposed fines on Swiss bank Credit Suisse and a local bank for antimoney-laundering control failures connected with an investigation into alleged misappropriation from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Kinder Morgan Canadian Pipeline Expansion Faces Setback

The future of Kinder Morgan Inc.'s proposed expansion Trans Mountain pipeline was dealt a setback Monday after a political party in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia that opposed the project looked set to form a new government.

Italian Lender Monte dei Paschi Enters Talks for Sale of Bad Loans

Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA has entered exclusive talks about the sale of a giant portfolio of bad loans with a group of investors, a key step of its restructuring plan aimed at being rescued by the government.

RBS Investors Accept GBP200 Million Settlement from Bank

A group of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC investors accepted a GBP200 million settlement from the bank to end a protracted legal fight over allegations the lender misled them in the lead-up to an emergency rights issue during the financial crisis.

Dutch Court Backs Akzo Nobel in Dispute With Elliott Management

U.S. activist investor Elliott Management lost a legal battle to try to remove Akzo Nobel's chairman, heaping pressure on PPG Industries to make a hostile bid for the rival Dutch paint and chemicals giant or abandon its monthslong takeover pursuit.

BMW Slows Some Production Due to Parts Shortage From Supplier Bosch

BMW AG, the German luxury car maker, is slowing or halting production of certain models in response to a shortage of parts caused by delivery problems from supplier Bosch GmbH.

Apple: Supercycle Hopes Drive Super-sized Bets

Can Apple's coming "supercycle" actually deliver? Investors already have bet nearly $200 billion that it can. Hopes are high for the next iPhone coming out later this year after the last two versions failed to do much to move the needle.

China Huishan Faces Corporate-Governance Meltdown

One of China's largest dairy companies is facing a corporate-governance meltdown: All of its board members except its chairman have left since a fateful day in March, when the company's shares plunged 85% in a single trading session.

May 30, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)