London Stock Exchange to Buy Yield Book and Citi Fixed Income Indices for $685 Million

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN) has agreed to buy two fixed income indices and analytics services businesses from Citigroup Inc. (C) for $685 million in cash, a move it says will enhance its data services offering.

Continue Reading Below

The purchase of the businesses, known as The Yield Book and Citi Fixed Income Indices, should complete in the second half of 2017, London Stock Exchange said Tuesday.

Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)