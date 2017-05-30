Consumer Companies Tick Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up after mixed economic data.

Continue Reading Below

Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from groceries to medical care, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in April from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Separately, the Conference Board said Tuesday its index of consumer confidence fell to 117.9 in May from April's final reading of 119.4.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2017 17:20 ET (21:20 GMT)