China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.5 in May Vs 54.0 in Apr

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 54.5 in May from 54.0 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector rose to 50.9 from 50.5.

The official manufacturing PMI for May, also released Wednesday, remained unchanged from April at 51.2 .

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

