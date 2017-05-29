Goldman Sachs Under Fire for Venezuela Bond Deal

Goldman Sachs is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Brazilian Finance Minister Says Reforms Would Continue Even Without Temer

Henrique Meirelles said he expects President Michel Temer to remain in office until the 2018 presidential election, but that the embattled leader's economic agenda would continue even if he's forced to leave.

Greece Seeks Inclusion in ECB's Stimulus Plan

Greece called on the European Central Bank to add the struggling country to its bond-buying program, even if that means relaxing the ECB's earlier conditions for such support.

Draghi Says Eurozone Still Needs Substantial ECB Stimulus

Top European Central Bank officials signaled on Monday that the bank isn't ready to wind down its large monetary stimulus, dashing hopes in Northern Europe that the era of ultra-low interest rates might be drawing to a close.

Eurozone Lending Growth for Households, Businesses Little Changed in April

Lending to households in the euro area grew at the same pace in April as in March, while lending to firms accelerated slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed.

GOP Bid to Rewrite Tax Code Stalls Over How to Offset Cuts

Republicans started 2017 with high tax-policy ambitions, seeing an opportunity to use unified control of government to achieve a long-running party goal. But GOP lawmakers' boldest ideas for changing the nation's tax code are either dead or on political life support.

Oil Slips as OPEC Meeting Disappoints

Oil prices eased as investors were disappointed by major producers' decision to maintain their production cuts at the same level, rather than deepening them.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S., Eurozone Unemployment and Inflation

This week, both the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on their labor markets and inflation, while India will release its first-quarter gross-domestic-product figure.

Europe, Asia Stocks Muted as Holidays Keep Trade Thin

European and Asian stocks had a muted start to the week, with holidays set to slow activity world-wide and as investors shrugged off political concerns emerging after a meeting of world leaders over the weekend and another missile launch in North Korea.

Fed's Williams: Future Fed Actions 'Most Telegraphed' of Our Lifetimes

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said the great lengths to which the U.S. central bank went to communicate its policy outlook should ensure coming interest-rate increases and balance-sheet reductions go smoothly.

