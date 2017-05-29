Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S., Eurozone Unemployment and Inflation
This week, both the U.S. and Europe will see key readings on their labor markets and inflation, while India will release its first-quarter gross-domestic-product figure.
Europe, Asia Stocks Muted as Holidays Keep Trade Thin
Global equity markets had a muted beginning to the week, with holidays set to slow activity world-wide, as investors shrugged off North Korea's latest missile launch.
Fed's Williams: Future Fed Actions 'Most Telegraphed' of Our Lifetimes
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said the great lengths to which the U.S. central bank went to communicate its policy outlook should ensure coming interest-rate increases and balance-sheet reductions go smoothly.
Goldman Bought Venezuela's State Oil Company's Bonds
Goldman Sachs bought about $2.8 billion in Venezuelan bonds that had been held by the oil-rich country's central bank, a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's embattled government.
China Tightening Rules on Selling by Major Shareholders
China's securities regulator is tightening rules on selling by major shareholders, an effort to discourage activity that might disrupt the stability of the stock market in a politically sensitive year.
Why Banks Haven't Been Burned by Retail's Meltdown
As the U.S. retailing industry endures a spike in bankruptcy filings, the companies' bank lenders feel more secure than with downturns in other industries because of the nature of their loans.
China Exerts More Control Over Its Currency With Tweak to Yuan Fix
China's central bank is adjusting the mechanism for setting the currency's daily fix to smooth out fluctuations against the dollar, an acknowledgment that the country is hitching the yuan's value closer to the U.S. currency.
U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.2% Rate in First Quarter
U.S. economic growth in early 2017 was stronger than initially thought, and broad growth is poised to pick up in the current quarter.
Trump, G-7 Leaders Meet Amid Tensions Over Climate, Trade
Trans-Atlantic tensions over trade and climate change hung over the start of the Group of 7 summit Friday in Sicily, the last stop in President Donald Trump's first overseas trip since taking office.
May Loses Ground in U.K. Poll After Manchester Attack
The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.
