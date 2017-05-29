Fed's Williams: Future Fed Actions 'Most Telegraphed' of Our Lifetimes

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said the great lengths to which the U.S. central bank went to communicate its policy outlook should ensure coming interest-rate increases and balance-sheet reductions go smoothly.

Japan's Banks Could Benefit From Riskier Lending

Major Japanese banks have been issuing more subordinated loans. That could raise their income and speed up reform in Japan.

China Tightening Rules on Selling by Major Shareholders

China's securities regulator is tightening rules on selling by major shareholders, an effort to discourage activity that might disrupt the stability of the stock market in a politically sensitive year.

Why Banks Haven't Been Burned by Retail's Meltdown

As the U.S. retailing industry endures a spike in bankruptcy filings, the companies' bank lenders feel more secure than with downturns in other industries because of the nature of their loans.

Homeowners Are Again Pocketing Cash as They Refinance Properties

Americans refinancing their mortgages are taking cash out in the process at levels not seen since the financial crisis. Nearly half of such borrowers recently chose the cash-out option.

'Spotify Rule' Would Help New York Stock Exchange Woo Unicorns

The New York Stock Exchange is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify AB and other hot startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.

SEC Chairman Plans to Hire Steven Peikin to Run Enforcement Division

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will hire a former prosecutor and veteran litigator from his former law firm to run enforcement at the markets regulator, according to people familiar with the matter.

CFA Exam to Add Fintech Questions

The CFA Institute is adding questions on robo advisers, artificial intelligence and data analysis to the exam for the chartered financial analyst designation.

Behind Bitcoin's Wild Ride: the Japan Factor

Bitcoin fever has hit Japan-and it's helping the virtual currency go parabolic.

Bond Brokers See Fed's Portfolio Cut to $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by End of 2019

Most bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets to stand between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of 2019, according to survey results released Thursday.

May 29, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)