ECB: Pace of Household Lending Unchanged in April; Loans to Firms Accelerated

Lending to euro area households grew at the same pace in April as in March, while lending to firms accelerated slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Lending to households increased by 2.4% on the year in April, following a 2.4% rise in March. Lending to firms grew by 2.4% after expanding by 2.3% in March.

The ECB's broad monetary indicator, M3, grew by 4.9% on the year in April versus 5.3% in March. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected growth of 5.2%.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2017 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)