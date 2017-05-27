What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

JBS's chairman, stepped down, weeks after telling prosecutors his company paid millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian politicians, including Temer.

Big companies are giving up on stock split. Only two firms in the S&P500 have split their shares this year, and the dearth is allowing share prices to soar.

The NYSE is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify and other startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.

U.S. GDP expanded at an annual rate of 1.2% in the first quarter, stronger than initially estimated.

SEC chief Clayton will hire Steven Peikin, a former prosecutor and veteran litigator, to co-lead enforcement at the agency.

Stocks were little changed overall in a quiet session, but the S&P 500 edged up to another record, gaining 0.75 point to 2415.82.

May 27, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)