WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 26

TRUMP, G-7 LEADERS MEET AMID TENSIONS OVER CLIMATE, TRADE

Trans-Atlantic tensions over trade and climate change hung over the start of the Group of 7 summit Friday in Sicily, the last stop in President Donald Trump's first overseas trip since taking office.

GUNMEN IN EGYPT ATTACK BUS CARRYING COPTIC CHRISTIANS

Gunmen in three sport-utility vehicles opened fire on a bus carrying Christian pilgrims in central Egypt, killing at least 28, the latest bloodshed in a wave of violence, much of it by Islamic State, that is fast emerging as a security crisis for President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

MANCHESTER SUICIDE BOMBER LIKELY BUILT BOMB, SECURITY OFFICIAL SAYS

British authorities believe the suicide bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester earlier this week assembled the powerful explosive device himself, possibly with the help of accomplices, a Western security official said.

PHILIPPINES SAYS FOREIGN FIGHTERS HAVE JOINED MILITANT GROUP

Foreign fighters have joined an Islamic State-linked militant group occupying a southern Philippine city and are seeking to turn the island of Mindanao into a caliphate, a government official said, calling the development an invasion.

TURKEY'S OPPOSITION SEEKS WAY TO WIN AGAINST ERDOGAN

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, is struggling over how to keep battling a newly empowered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after last month's referendum, with some officials calling for the party of Ataturk to reinvent itself under new leadership.

MAY LOSES GROUND IN U.K. POLL AFTER MANCHESTER ATTACK

The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.

TRUMP CALLS FOR INTELLIGENCE REVIEW AFTER MANCHESTER LEAKS

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has ordered a review of leaks of sensitive information within his administration following concerns from British officials about intelligence sharing with the U.S.

BEIJING PROTESTS U.S. PATROL IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

China vowed to further build up military capabilities after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a Chinese-built artificial island in the South China Sea, the first such patrol under President Donald Trump.

