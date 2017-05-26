Valero Reports Flaring at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported flaring Friday at the West plant of its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, marking the second such notification in the past three days.

"Operating conditions at Valero's West Refinery have made flaring necessary," the refinery said in a statement distributed by the city's community alert system. It didn't indicate whether disruptions to any specific operations or equipment may have led to the emissions.

The refinery issued an identical alert Wednesday morning. A follow-up statement Thursday from Valero to regulators said Wednesday's emissions happened when "a unit tripped offline due to an instrumentation issue."

Valero's 300,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Corpus Christi includes a West and East plant.

