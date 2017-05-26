USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - May 26

NW_LS446
Des Moines, IA Fri, May 26, 2017 USDA Market News
WEEKLY USDA BY-PRODUCT DROP VALUE (HOG)
The offal value from a typical slaughter hog (1) for the
week ended 5/26/2017 was estimated at 3.92 per cwt live, down
-0.03 when compared to last week.
FOB CENTRAL U.S.
CALCULATIONS FOR BY-PRODUCT VALUE (HOG) -
Lbs Price Change Value
Prv/Wk
Cheek meat, trimmed 0.28 92.00 - 0.26
Chitterlings 1.26 42.00 - 0.53
Ears, edible export 0.19 175.00 - 0.33
Tongues, grn, bnls, sml bx 0.18 103.00 - 0.19
Hearts, slashed, domestic 0.28 56.75 - 0.16
Kidneys, inedible 0.25 11.75 - 0.03
Livers, inedible 1.25 17.00 - 0.21
Melts, inedible 0.17 5.50 - 0.01
Salivary Glands 0.26 31.00 - 0.08
Snouts, mask on 0.28 75.00 - 0.21
Stomachs, scld, small box 0.43 96.00 - 0.41
Lungs, inedible 0.95 4.63 - 0.04
Choice white grease 0.50 26.75 -0.25 0.13
Pork meat & bone meal 1.57 262.25 -4.50 0.21
Pork blood meal 0.58 900.00 -75.00 0.26
Lard 1.72 26.75 - 0.46
Blood plasma 2.01 20.00 - 0.40
Totals: 12.16 3.92
Dressed equivalent basis (74% dress): 5.30
(1) Typical slaughter hog weighs 280 pounds.
Source: USDA Market News Service, Des Moines, IA
Samuel C. Gonzalez 515-284-4460 Desm.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
24 Hour recorded market information 515-284-4830
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/NW_LS446.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1530C SCG
