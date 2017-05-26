On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 26

Springfield, IL Fri, May 26, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

***No report on Mon, May 29, due to the holiday.***

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0325-4.2325 30 Days UP 7.5 -35N to -15N UNCH

Soybeans 8.9050-9.0650 Spot DN 13 -36N to -20N UNCH

Soybeans 8.9450-9.0650 15-30 Days DN 13 -32N to -20N UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.4425-3.5425 Spot UP 5 -30N to -20N UNCH

Corn 3.4425-3.5625 15-30 Days UP 5 -30N to -18N UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.7125-3.7625 Spot UP 6-UP 5 -3N to 2N UP 1-UNCH

Corn 3.7125-3.7825 15-30 Days UP 7-UP 5 -3N to 4N UP 2-UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: April 2017

SRW Wheat 3.9324

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425

Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

