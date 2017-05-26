U.S. Government Bonds Strengthen

U.S. government bond prices edged higher Friday, sustaining a modest rally that began Wednesday in response to signals that the Federal Reserve would maintain its cautious approach to tightening monetary policy.

In recent trading, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 2.238%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.254% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Minutes for the Fed's May 2-3 policy meeting released Wednesday suggested the central bank is on track to raise short-term interest rates next month. But officials indicated they may hold steady if upcoming economic data doesn't match their expectations.

In addition, Fed officials signaled they were coalescing around a plan to slowly unwind the central bank's balance sheet, reassuring investors who have feared a faster termination of the Fed's policy of reinvesting proceeds from maturing bonds into new securities.

The yield on the 10-year note had climbed at the start of the week but has declined since closing at 2.285% on Tuesday.

Treasurys got a boost overnight as investors in Europe pared bets on riskier assets. Yields ticked higher at the start of U.S. trading, but some analysts were expecting a fairly quiet session ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

"We remain in this very tight range," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. "I think we've got priced in a Fed hike on June 14 and then it becomes a question mark."

A round of economic data Friday had little impact on the market. Economic growth in the first quarter was revised up to 1.2% from 0.7%. But a closely watched proxy for business spending on new equipment was flat in April, disappointing investors who had expected a small increase in orders.

