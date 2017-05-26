S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2415.80 -- lifetime high
2415.80 -- previous day's high
2413.40 -- previous day's close
2409.20 -- second pivot point resistance
2407.15 -- 4-day moving average
2406.40 -- first pivot point resistance
2404.00 -- previous day's low
2398.40 -- first pivot point support
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2393.20 -- second pivot point support
2391.56 -- 18-day moving average
2391.01 -- 9-day moving average
2340.94 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5753.67 -- second pivot point resistance
5795.50 -- lifetime high
5795.50 -- previous day's high
5782.00 -- previous day's close
5743.58 -- first pivot point resistance
5731.25 -- previous day's low
5714.33 -- first pivot point support
5700.17 -- 9-day moving average
5695.17 -- second pivot point support
5681.39 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23
63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22
58.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19
