On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

Continue Reading Below

2415.80 -- lifetime high

2415.80 -- previous day's high

2413.40 -- previous day's close

2409.20 -- second pivot point resistance

2407.15 -- 4-day moving average

Continue Reading Below

2406.40 -- first pivot point resistance

2404.00 -- previous day's low

2398.40 -- first pivot point support

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2393.20 -- second pivot point support

2391.56 -- 18-day moving average

2391.01 -- 9-day moving average

2340.94 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

58.08 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

56.27 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

52.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5753.67 -- second pivot point resistance

5795.50 -- lifetime high

5795.50 -- previous day's high

5782.00 -- previous day's close

5743.58 -- first pivot point resistance

5731.25 -- previous day's low

5714.33 -- first pivot point support

5700.17 -- 9-day moving average

5695.17 -- second pivot point support

5681.39 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

64.09 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 23

63.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 22

58.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 19

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)