Recalls this week: ride-on toys, spinner toys, furniture

Several models of battery-operated ride-on toys are being recalled because the acceleration pedal can stick, posing a hazard to children. Other recalled consumer products include lamps with defective switches and wicker furniture with lead paint.

Here's a more detailed look:

RIDE-ON TOYS

DETAILS: Three models of 12-volt battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below. The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code, formatted as "MMDDYYYY," are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy. The Surge 12V Camo 4X4 was sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017, the Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017, and the Tonka 12-volt Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016. Details on models and serial numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Dynacraft-Recalls-Ride-On-Toys

WHY: The acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries, including abrasions, cuts and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 20,000.

FOR MORE: Call Dynacraft at 800-551-0032 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.dynacraftwheels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

SALT ROCK LAMPS

DETAILS: Lumière brand Rock Salt Lamps in three styles: Basket of Rocks, Carnival of Lights and Rock of Gibraltar. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code number on the bottom of the box. Lamps with the following UPC numbers are included in the recall: Rock of Gibraltar Lamp with UPC 00886946056253, Carnival of Lights with UPC 00886946058325 and Basket of Rocks with UPC 00886946056277. They were sold at At Home, Christmas tree shops, Michaels and other stores nationwide from July 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,900. Also, 80,000 lamps were previously recalled in January 2017.

FOR MORE: Call Sportex at 800-652-3490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday.

LIGHT-UP SPINNER TOYS

DETAILS: Children's battery-powered, light-up spinner toys sold in two themes: Easter and July 4th. They were sold at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide from February 2017 to April 2017. The Easter-themed toys were sold in blue with a pink bunny on the dome and yellow with a yellow and orange chicken on the dome. The July 4th spinners are red with white stars painted on the blue dome. "Hobby Lobby" and item number 9130033 or 9130082 is printed on the spinner handle. The spinners are powered by three LR44 coin cell batteries.

WHY: The battery cover can detach and expose the small coin cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

INCIDENTS: One report of a 14-month-old child who ingested the battery. An x-ray was conducted and the battery passed through.

HOW MANY: About 43,000.

FOR MORE: Call Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.hobbylobby.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

WICKER FURNITURE

DETAILS: The Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. The furniture has a Pier 1 Imports logo on the underside of each chair, settee and ottoman. The recall involves the chair with SKU 2769765, settee with SKU 2860548 and Ottoman with SKU 2769778. They were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017.

WHY: The paint used on the wicker furniture can contain excessive levels of lead, which is a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,500 in the U.S. and about 75 sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or visit www.Pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

WALL SCONCES

DETAILS: Rejuvenation Cypress and Imbrie model articulated wall sconces. The wall sconces have articulating jointed arms and adjustable shades in various colors and finishes. They were sold in plug-in (also called pin-up) and hard wired versions. Each sconce has a label located inside the canopy of the sconce that contains the SKU number, configuration ID, manufacturing date and production order number. The following SKU numbers are included in the recall and are printed on the production label: A1327, A1328, A1329, A1330, A1331, A1332, A9591, A9592, A9593, A9594, A9595, A9596, A3621, A3622, A3625, A3626, A3623, A3624. They were sold at Rejuvenation stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The joint of the articulating arm can pinch or cut the electrical wire causing it to fray, posing a shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the wires of the sconces being pinched or fraying. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,055.

FOR MORE: Call Rejuvenation at 855-347-2143 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to customerservice@rejuvenation.com or visit www.rejuvenation.com and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

OFFICE CHAIRS

DETAILS: This recall involves office chairs with a Leggett & Platt Office Components LP01 synchro slider mechanism. The slider mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat depth. They were sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017. The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs: Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic and Via Seating. More details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Office-Chairs-Recalled-by-Leggett-Platt-Office-Components .

WHY: Seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 47,900 in the U.S. and about 1,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Leggett & Platt at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to LP01service@leggett.com or visit www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on "Product Recall" at the top of the page.

DIGITAL CLAMP METERS

DETAILS: Extech digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63. These models are all AC/DC clamp meters, which are electrical testing devices that measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, capacitance, frequency, temperature, continuity, and diode. Serial numbers in the following format are included in the recall: R15XXXXXXX to R17XXXXXXX. The "EXTECH" logo and the model number are printed on the front of the unit and the serial number on the back. They were sold at Grainger, Platt Electric Supply stores and industrial and electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2016 through April 2017.

WHY: The meters can fail to give an accurate voltage reading, resulting in the operator falsely believing the electrical power is low or off, posing an electrocution hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of clamp meters displaying an incorrect voltage reading. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: 1,700 in the U.S. and 20 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Extech at 855-239-8324 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to meter.recall@extech.com, or visit www.extech.com and click on "Safety Notices" at the bottom of the page.

LAWN MOWERS

DETAILS: Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric walk-behind lawn mowers. The recalled lawn mowers have four wheels (two smaller ones in the front and two larger ones in the back), a 40-volt max lithium ion battery and a deck width of 20 inches. Both models have a large label on the rear bag door area with a serial number, model number and date code. The Kobalt brand mowers also have an item number on the label. "Kobalt" or "Greenworks" is printed on the side of the bag. Kobalt model number KM2040X-06 and Greenworks G-Max model number 25302 are included in the recall. They were sold at Lowe's and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from May 2014 through July 2016.

WHY: The circuit board in the lawn mower can short circuit and catch fire, posing a fire hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: 12 reported incidents with the recalled lawn mowers including 5 reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 28,000.

FOR MORE: Call Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET any day or visit www.greenworkstools.com and click on "Important Safety Notice" at the bottom of the page.