Correction to Personal Income, Spending Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.4% (12) +0.2%

0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.4% (12) +0.0%

0830 Core PCE Prices Apr +0.1% (10) -0.1%

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City Mar +5.8% (3) +5.9%

HPI (Y/Y)

1000 Consumer Confidence May 119.0 (10) 120.3

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May N/A 16.8

Wednesday 0945 Chicago PMI May 57.0 (6) 58.3

1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +0.5% (5) -0.8%

Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +170K (7) +177K

0830 Jobless Claims May 27 239K (8) 234K

0945 Markit Mfg PMI May N/A 52.5*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 55.0 (13) 54.8

1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.6% (6) -0.2%

N/A Auto Sales May 17.0M (8) 16.9M

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +185K (13) +211K

0830 Unemployment Rate May 4.4% (11) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** May +0.2% (9) +0.3%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $46.1B (10) $43.7B

*May Flash Reading

**All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 2:25 p.m. ET. The number of analysts' estimates used for the S&P/Case Shiller 20-City HPI is 3, not 4.

The number of analysts' projections used for the S&P/Case Shiller 20-City HPI (Y/Y) is 3. "Personal Income, Spending Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead" published at 2:04 p.m. ET incorrectly stated 4.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 14:40 ET (18:40 GMT)