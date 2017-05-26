Correction to Personal Income, Spending Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.4% (12) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.4% (12) +0.0%
0830 Core PCE Prices Apr +0.1% (10) -0.1%
0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20 City Mar +5.8% (3) +5.9%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence May 119.0 (10) 120.3
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May N/A 16.8
Wednesday 0945 Chicago PMI May 57.0 (6) 58.3
1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +0.5% (5) -0.8%
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +170K (7) +177K
0830 Jobless Claims May 27 239K (8) 234K
0945 Markit Mfg PMI May N/A 52.5*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 55.0 (13) 54.8
1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.6% (6) -0.2%
N/A Auto Sales May 17.0M (8) 16.9M
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +185K (13) +211K
0830 Unemployment Rate May 4.4% (11) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** May +0.2% (9) +0.3%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $46.1B (10) $43.7B
*May Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
