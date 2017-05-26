U.S. GDP Growth Revised Up to 1.2% Rate in First Quarter

U.S. economic growth in early 2017 was stronger than initially thought, and broad growth is poised to pick up in the current quarter.

U.S. Stocks on Track to Snap Two-Week Losing Streak

U.S. stocks were little changed, though major indexes were on track to snap a two-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1%.

Leaders to Confront Trump at G-7 on Climate and Trade

Trans-Atlantic tensions over trade and climate change hung over the start of the Group of 7 summit Friday in Sicily, the last stop in President Donald Trump's first overseas trip since taking office.

May Loses Ground in U.K. Poll After Manchester Attack

The pound fell after the first opinion poll since the deadly bombing in Manchester showed the U.K.'s ruling Conservative Party lost ground to rivals ahead of a national election.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs to 722

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 722, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Oil Prices Edge Higher Following OPEC Decision

Oil prices edged higher Friday, reversing earlier declines amid light trading ahead of a U.S. holiday weekend.

China Exerts More Control Over Its Currency With Tweak to Yuan Fix

China's central bank is adjusting the mechanism for setting the currency's daily fix to smooth out fluctuations against the dollar, an acknowledgment that the country is hitching the yuan's value closer to the U.S. currency.

Consumers Remain Confident About Economy

Consumers remain largely confident about the economy, even with a sharp political divide among respondents. The University of Michigan's final reading of consumer sentiment was 97.1 in May, up 2.5% from May 2016.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Down 0.7% in April

Demand for long-lasting factory goods fell in April, hinting at potential speed bumps for the manufacturing sector.

The Surprising Source of U.S. Profit Growth

It isn't America, but the rest of the world, that is driving corporate earnings growth.

