Oil Extends Losses After OPEC Cuts Fall Short of Expectations

Oil prices fell further Friday in Asia, extending overnight losses, as traders were disappointed that OPEC didn't take more aggressive measures to cut production.

Fed's Bullard Says Markets Have More Dovish View on Rate Path

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard warned again that the central bank and financial markets aren't on the same page when it comes to the interest-rate outlook.

Japan, Australia Stocks Lag After Oil's Overnight Slide

Australian and Japanese stocks again lagged behind other Asian equities on Friday, with oil's sharp overnight pullback putting pressure on those equities.

Japan Core Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% in April

Japan's core consumer-price index, which excludes fresh food, rose 0.3% from a year earlier in April, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

Bond Brokers See Fed's Portfolio Cut to $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by End of 2019

Most bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets to stand between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of 2019, according to survey results released Thursday.

Trump Officials Offer Differing Views on Tax Plan

Senior Trump administration officials split with each other publicly Thursday on a core feature of the president's tax plan.

Fed's Brainard Sees Global Economy Improving, but Has Warnings for U.S.

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard painted an upbeat picture of the global economy, but sounded more guarded on the domestic front, during a panel discussion Thursday in Washington.

Canada's Banks Can't Dodge Housing Risks Forever

Risks to Canadian banks from the country's housing bubble should not be overstated, but are very real.

OPEC Extends Oil Output Cuts but Glut Fears Persist

OPEC has renewed an agreement with a dozen other crude-oil producers to withhold supplies into March 2018, betting it can raise prices despite soaring output from American shale producers.

Oil Tumbles as OPEC Cuts Disappoint

Oil prices plunged nearly 5% after OPEC's announcement to extend production cuts disappointed traders who had hoped for a more aggressive plan to boost the price of crude.

May 26, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)