SoftBank Carries Bulk of the Risk in World's Biggest Tech Fund

SoftBank's nearly $100 billion Vision Fund is structured so that investors such as Saudi Arabia and Apple gain a measure of protection, while boosting SoftBank's risk-and potential reward.

Rome Court Ruling Allows Uber to Continue Service in Italy

A Rome court issued a ruling Friday that will allow Uber Technologies Inc. to continue providing its car-booking service in Italy, revoking an order to suspend its service in the country earlier this spring.

Caesars, Exiting Bankruptcy, Seeks Growth Beyond Gambling

The casino giant, close to wiping out $10 billion in debt, faces a shifting market.

Sharp Sees Salvation in Appliances

The recovery plan for troubled Japanese electronics maker Sharp: Become a major global appliance maker under the wing of its Taiwanese parent, Foxconn Technology Group.

Anadarko's Colorado Operations Draw Criticism After Second Deadly Blast

A second deadly accident in Colorado involving Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is spurring criticism of the company's oil and gas operations in the state.

Venezuela Creditor Zeroes In on Citgo Brass

A Canadian mining company trying to collect on a $1.4 billion judgment against Venezuela accused top executives of state-owned Citgo Holdings Inc. of accepting promotions as a "reward" for siphoning $2.2 billion from the U.S. refiner.

Newell Continues Reshaping Itself by Punting Its Winter Sports Business

Newell Brands reached a deal to sell its Winter Sports Business to private-equity firm Kohlberg for about $240 million, in its latest move to pare down its portfolio.

Trump's Fix for Post Office's Deep Losses: Cut Back Saturday Delivery

President Donald Trump's proposed budget would let the U.S. Postal Service cut back on delivery days, a move that helps the unprofitable agency save money while putting it at odds with longstanding congressional demands.

Amazon's Brush With $1,000 Signals the Death of the Stock Split

Stock splits, once considered a way to keep shares affordable for mom-and-pop investors, are rare today as companies aspire to new heights.

'Spotify Rule' Would Help New York Stock Exchange Woo Unicorns

The New York Stock Exchange is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify AB and other hot startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.

May 26, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)