Motiva Reports Emissions at Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

Motiva Enterprises reported emissions at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

A statement sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the refinery "experienced a loss of primary containment that resulted in air emissions in excess of reportable quantities." The emissions began Wednesday and ended Thursday, the refinery added.

The 600,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located 90 miles east of Houston. Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell and Saudi Aramco.

May 26, 2017 07:28 ET (11:28 GMT)