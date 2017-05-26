Health Care Down Amid Doubts on Regulation -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell amid doubts about the regulatory outlook.

Continue Reading Below

The second push this year to pass a bill replacing the Affordable Care Act appears to have slowed amid criticism of the new bill's provisions.

Biotech indexes are outperforming the broad market for the year to date, a trend that historically has led to growing momentum in the balance of the year, said analysts at J.P. Morgan.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2017 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT)