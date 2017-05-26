Energy Shares Up as Traders Bet OPEC Reaction Overdone - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up as traders bet a 5% drop in the wake of OPEC's disclosure on its production deal Thursday was a knee-jerk reaction. The number of oil rigs drilling in the U.S. rose by two to 722, according to Baker Hughes, underscoring one of the worries for oil traders -- an increase in production on U.S. shale oilfields, which could offset the international producers' cuts.

A second deadly accident in Colorado involving Anadarko Petroleum is spurring criticism of the company's oil and gas operations in the state.

May 26, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)