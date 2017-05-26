China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 26 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 645,854 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 12,960 13,195 12,960 13,105 13,360 -255 28 260
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jul-17 13,300 13,300 13,250 13,275 13,575 -300 6 112
Aug-17 13,645 13,645 13,335 13,445 13,675 -230 24 50
Sep-17 13,750 13,850 13,390 13,570 13,765 -195 596,938 409,060
Oct-17 13,815 13,835 13,485 13,700 13,780 -80 34 118
Nov-17 13,890 13,965 13,550 13,605 13,890 -285 1,294 2,336
Jan-18 15,740 15,840 15,405 15,570 15,760 -190 47,138 48,034
Mar-18 15,860 15,860 15,665 15,760 15,910 -150 4 92
Apr-18 - - - 15,960 15,960 0 0 36
May-18 15,610 16,055 15,610 15,760 15,975 -215 388 570
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)