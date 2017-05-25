What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Prosecutors filed insider-trading charges against one of Wall Street's best sources of tradable information from the government, accusing him of relaying tips from a bureaucrat at a key health-care agency to hedge-fund traders.

Earnings at U.S. firms grew at the fastest pace in nearly six years in the first quarter, the latest boon to the bull market in stocks.

Fed officials expected at their latest meeting that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates again, signaling a possible June move.

U.S. stocks ended higher following release of the Fed minutes. The Dow gained 74.51 points to 21012.42.

Activist investor Loeb plans to publicly push for changes to the combination and breakup of Dow Chemical and DuPont.

OPEC and other oil producers are poised to curtail output for at least another nine months amid pressure from the U.S. shale sector.

Democratic lawmakers have asked Deutsche Bank for details about its internal reviews into Russian trades, as well as loans to Trump.

China's efforts to draw more foreign capital to its financial markets could become more complicated after the Moody's downgrade.

A federal appeals court sharply questioned the powers of the Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house courts.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City plans to exit ACA exchanges next year.

May 25, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)