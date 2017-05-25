USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 25

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, May 25, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 3.9575-4.1575 30 Days DN 1.75 -35N to -15N UNCH
Soybeans 9.0350-9.1950 Spot DN 8.75 -36N to -20N UNCH
Soybeans 9.0750-9.1950 15-30 Days DN 8.75 -32N to -20N UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.3925-3.4925 Spot DN 2 -30N to -20N UNCH
Corn 3.3925-3.5125 15-30 Days DN 2 -30N to -18N UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.6525-3.7125 Spot DN 2-DN 5 -4N to 2N UNCH-DN 3
Corn 3.6425-3.7325 15-30 Days DN 2 -5N to 4N UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: April 2017
SRW Wheat 3.9324
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6272
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4425
Soybeans (Spot) 9.2009
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
