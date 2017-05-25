On Our Radar

Royal Bank of Canada's Earnings Rise

By Imani Moise Features Dow Jones Newswires

Royal Bank of Canada's sales and profit handily topped expectations in the first quarter, led by gains in fee-based businesses.

Continue Reading Below

Net interest income increased 4.2% to 4.2 billion Canadian dollars while noninterest income climbed 11% to C$6.11 billion.

Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest lender by assets, said its net profit jumped to C$2.81 billion, or C$1.85 a share, in its latest quarter ending April 30, from C$2.57 billion, or C$1.66 a share, a year earlier.

When adjusted to exclude gains from the sale of Moneris Solutions Inc., the U.S. operations of a payment processor, and other items, earnings came in at C$1.89 a share.

Revenue rose 8.2% to C$10.31 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected adjusted earnings per share of C$1.80 and revenue of C$9.45 billion.

Continue Reading Below

Revenue from personal and commercial banking operations rose 5%, as growth in Canadian banking more than offset declines in its U.S. and Caribbean business. Assets under management at the bank increased 12%.

Shares, inactive premarket, have gained 2.3% so far this year.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2017 07:29 ET (11:29 GMT)