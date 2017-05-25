Japan Core Consumer Prices Rise 0.3% in April

Japan's core consumer-price index, which excludes fresh food, rose 0.3% from a year earlier in April, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

Bond Brokers See Fed's Portfolio Cut to $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by End of 2019

Most bond brokers surveyed by the New York Fed expect the central bank's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets to stand between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of 2019, according to survey results released Thursday.

Trump Officials Offer Differing Views on Tax Plan

Senior Trump administration officials split with each other publicly Thursday on a core feature of the president's tax plan.

Fed's Brainard Sees Global Economy Improving, but Has Warnings for U.S.

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard painted an upbeat picture of the global economy, but sounded more guarded on the domestic front, during a panel discussion Thursday in Washington.

Canada's Banks Can't Dodge Housing Risks Forever

Risks to Canadian banks from the country's housing bubble should not be overstated, but are very real.

OPEC Extends Oil Output Cuts but Glut Fears Persist

OPEC has renewed an agreement with a dozen other crude-oil producers to withhold supplies into March 2018, betting it can raise prices despite soaring output from American shale producers.

Oil Tumbles as OPEC Cuts Disappoint

Oil prices plunged nearly 5% after OPEC's announcement to extend production cuts disappointed traders who had hoped for a more aggressive plan to boost the price of crude.

U.S. Stocks Rise, Buoyed by Consumer-Discretionary Sector

Consumer-discretionary shares lifted U.S. stock indexes while oil prices slid. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, a fresh closing record.

China Hitches Yuan to the Dollar, Buying Rare Calm

China's central bank appears to have effectively pegged the Chinese yuan to the dollar in recent weeks, a policy twist that has helped stabilize the currency in a year of political transition.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Expands in May

Manufacturing activity across the Plains states expanded in May, with strong expectations for future activity.

