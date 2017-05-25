Global Shares Gain After Fed Minutes

Global stocks moved higher as investors parsed the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve and major oil producers gathered for a closely watched meeting in Vienna.

BIS Releases New Set of Standards for Currency Trading

A group of global standards-setters on Thursday completed a new set of principles for trading in the foreign-exchange market, capping a two-year effort to improve transparency after a series of collusion scandals at major banks.

Beijing's Take on the China-U.S. Trade Relationship: It's All Good

China's assessment of the trade relationship with the U.S.: The imbalance isn't that bad, job losses at U.S. steel mills aren't China's fault and Beijing's yuan interventions benefit the U.S.

Fed Should Be Judged On How Well It Achieves Mandates, Fed's Evans Says

Chicago Fed Chief Charles Evans said a conservative disposition among policy makers can make it hard to truly achieve a 'symmetric' inflation target, where price pressures above and below the target are equally unwelcome.

U.S. Dollar Finds Unusual Favor in Hong Kong

The U.S. dollar has been on something of a tear-against one currency where it ought to be quite stable.

BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing, Says Board Member Sakurai

Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said Thursday that the central bank will carry on with its easing program by keeping interest rates low and expanding its monetary base, dismissing speculation of tightening soon.

China Securities Regulator Punishes Three Domestic Brokerages

China's securities regulator punished three domestic brokerages for violating rules on margin trading with transactions on behalf of Chicago-based Citadel LLC.

Bank of Korea Keeps Base Rate Unchanged at 1.25%

The Bank of Korea left interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight meeting, maintaining its support for the economy, though an improved growth outlook and U.S. policy tightening point toward an eventual rate increase.

Fed's Kaplan Maintains Need to Raise Rates

Dallas Fed Chief Robert Kaplan said he believes there should be two more additional rate increases in 2017, and even then monetary policy would still be accommodative.

Fed Minutes Signal Officials Ready to Raise Rates Again Soon

Federal Reserve officials expected at their meeting this month that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise rates, according to minutes of the gathering, a signal the central bank could lift its benchmark rate in June.

